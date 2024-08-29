A man has been charged in connection with an explosion at a house in Middlesbrough.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Kirkland Walk at around 12.40pm on Tuesday 18 June.

The area was sealed off following the blast due to concerns about structural damage to the building.

A man was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital with severe burns, but has since been released following treatment.

The area around Kirkland Walk was sealed off following the explosion. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A 57-year-old man has been charged with arson wreckless to endanger life and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Thursday 29 August.

