Man found guilty of murder at Tyne Tunnel trading estate

A man has been found guilty of murder following the death of a man on a North Tyneside trading estate.

Father-of-three Andrew Darn, 35, was fatally stabbed on an industrial estate on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in March 2024.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, 68-year-old Alder Willis was found guilty of his murder as well as another charge of carrying a bladed article.

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard there had been an ongoing feud between employees at the Deli and the local garage on the site over parking since 2010.

In his defence, Alder Willis told the jury he followed Andrew Darn’s car in response to him laughing and smirking at his partner, after an altercation outside the deli on the 26 March.

An altercation the afternoon of the previous day led to Willis threatening Darn, saying "I’m going to kill you".

Willis returned to work the next day with a knife in his pocket and after a brief altercation, stabbed Mr Darn.

Willis told the court he had been using a knife to cut open boxes and that he acted in self defence, describing it as a "tragic accident".

Andrew Darn died from a single stab wound caused by a kitchen knife. Credit: Northumbria Police

Mr Darn died of catastrophic internal bleeding from a single stab wound sustained during the incident. Members of the public carried out CPR at the scene until emergency services arrived, but he could not be saved.

Willis fled the scene. On returning to his home in Camperdown, he told his wife: "I’ll see you in 15 years". He then went to Middle Engine Lane police station, still in possession of the kitchen knife used in the attack, and handed himself in.

The case's Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a beloved family man has lost his life. Our thoughts very much remain with Andrew’s heartbroken loved ones as he leaves behind a fiancée and three beloved children.

“Today, a man has been found guilty of murder but no conviction or any length of sentence will ever bring Andrew back.

“There is never any justification for carrying a knife, or any weapon, but for Andrew’s death to come as a result of a disagreement over something as trivial as parking is truly reprehensible.”

Det Ch Inp Smith added: “We want to send a clear message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable that the consequences can be devastating.

“Look at the pain this tragedy has caused – not only could you take away someone else’s future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also ruin your own and those of your family and friends.”