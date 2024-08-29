Homeowners and businesses who have been impacted by violent disorder in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough are being urged to seek compensation.

Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey is encouraging people who suffered damage during the unrest to contact their insurance companies.

Others who were not insured, or did not have adequate cover in place, could be eligible to claim compensation under the Riot Compensation Scheme.

Matt Storey said: “I’ve spent time in both Hartlepool and Middlesbrough since the disorder earlier this month and it has been heartbreaking to see the damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.

“People affected by this mindless vandalism should not be out of pocket and it’s important that affected communities can seek the financial support they need.

“If your property was not insured or your insurance company have refused compensation, please submit a claim to see if you are eligible for the Riot Compensation Scheme.

“My team will be working closely with local councils and community groups to share information about the scheme, to reach as many affected people as possible.”

To qualify for compensation through the Riot Compensation Scheme, victims must be able to demonstrate that they suffered damage or loss as a result of the violent disorder which took place in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July and in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August.

Applications can only be made with a crime reference number, provided once the crime has been reported to the police.

Those who have insurance must claim through their insurer first.

Applicants will need to show evidence of the losses they are claiming in the form of receipts, bank statements, surveyor’s report or photographic evidence.

The Riot Compensation Scheme does not cover personal items, loss of trade or rent or personal injuries.

