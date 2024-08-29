'Starved to death' puppies found abandoned by County Durham road

Puppies who may have starved to death have been found dumped by the roadside in County Durham.

A total of four Spaniel-type dogs, believed the be 12 weeks old and from the same litter, were found by members of the public in Moor Road near Staindrop at 10.30am on Saturday 24 August. The RSPCA believes they were dumped 24 to 48 hours previously.

The dogs, all male, were taken to a vet for examination. X-rays showed no obvious injuries but they were very thin and had visible diarrhoea.

None of the puppies were microchipped or wearing a collar.

The RSPCA says it is likely the animals were abandoned by a breeder after falling ill. The organisation says it emphasises the importance of anyone buying a dog to do their research and make sure they are buying them from responsible people who have the animals’ welfare at heart.

RSPCA Inspector Krissy Raine said: “It was a shocking and distressing sight for members of the public to come across tiny puppies who had been callously left like this.

"From the condition they were in, we think the most likely scenario is that they became ill, didn’t receive any veterinary treatment and then possibly died of starvation before being dumped.

“I’d urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information about someone who had Spaniel type puppies that are now no longer with them, to get in touch."

Anyone with information about the puppies can contact the RSPCA’s appeals line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01338030.

The RSPCA is warning about a rise in the number of 'unscrupulous' sellers, and urges people to always consider adopting a dog from a rescue centre first.

It advises that responsible breeders will be happy to show their local authority licence, answer questions, and arrange for any buyers to to meet the pup with their mum and siblings where they were born and raised.

RSPCA Inspector Krissy Raine added: “Adding a dog to your family is an exciting time and everyone wants to ensure they bring home a happy and healthy animal.

"But buying a puppy today is a minefield and unscrupulous sellers are cashing in on a culture where quick online sales makes it easy for them to exploit dogs and dupe the public, all to make a quick buck with complete disregard for the dogs’ welfare.

“Tools like the Puppy Contract are great to help people buy a happy and healthy puppy. It also helps spot rogue dealers and includes a checklist to make sure any breeder is doing the right things.

“The RSPCA would always urge anyone thinking of buying a dog to consider adopting from a rescue centre first. We’re currently in the midst of an animal welfare crisis with shelters overflowing and dogs of all ages and breeds waiting for loving new homes.”

