A County Durham bridge will be dismantled and rebuilt piece-by-piece as part of multi-million pound restoration work.

Work is underway to redevelop Whorlton Bridge near Barnard Castle, which closed in 2019 to vehicles and all users in 2020, after it was found the bridge was not safe for vehicles or pedestrians.

The bridge, which opened in 1831, is believed to be one of the UK’s oldest road suspension bridges. Once reopened, it will link nearby villages to the A66 and A67.

The restoration work has been funded in part through money from the government’s levelling up fund in 2021.

Workers will record around 1,800 components before inspecting and ‘shot blasting’ - cleaning or stripping, testing and repainting the items.

Durham County Council says the original materials used to make the bridge will be reused, and it will be repainted in its original colour.

Councillor John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for highways, said: “Whorlton Bridge is almost 200 years old, a Scheduled Ancient Monument and therefore a very important part of our history and heritage.

“It is only right that we treat the bridge with the respect it deserves and therefore a lot of work has gone into preparations to ensure that the restoration project returns the bridge to its former glory.

“We are delighted to be in a position to begin the complex process of removing the 1,800 components on the bridge and ensuring as much of the structure as is physically possible can be retained and given a new lease of life.”

The bridge is due to open to the public next year. Diversions will be in place throughout the works, with no access for walkers, cyclists or drivers for the duration.

