Fundraiser completes 800 mile 20-stadium run for suicide awareness

A fundraiser has completed an 800-mile run between all 20 Premier League football grounds to raise awareness of suicide.

Matthew Smith arrived at the home of his beloved Newcastle United to complete the epic challenge.

His epic 26-day journey started at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium and has taken him the length of the country, finally coming to a close at St James' Park.

So far, he has raised more than £35,000 for North East mental health charity If U Care Share, which supports families impacted by suicide.

Matthew was given a hero's welcome on his arrival, with a flag display waiting for him.

"I feel a bit tired, a bit emotional," he said. "It's just been an unbelievable experience. Finishing here, seeing the Newcastle flags, having everyone I care about here... It's just unbelievable.

"To be honest, I think I've just coasted through because I've just been thinking of finishing here and the pure joy of being back at St James' Park. It's been superb."

He then gave an emotional address to the crowd of family and loved ones who had gathered to welcome him over the finish line.

He said: "I'm blown away by everyone who's came to welcome us here. It's been an unbelievable 26 days, days I'll never forget."

"I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody that's supported, that's sent messages, that's helped in any sort of way, that's allowed me to have their loved ones' name on the t shirt.

That's the reason I'm here, that's the reason I'm doing this and that's the reason I'm still able to put one foot in front of the other."