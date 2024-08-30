A man has been handed a three-year banning order after a report of a serious assault on an England supporter at Euro 2024.

Josh Waugh, 34 from Redcar, attended the England vs Serbia fixture on 16 June in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

After an alleged altercation, another fan was left with a fractured jaw and a broken nose.

A still image led Cleveland Police officers to attend Waugh's home address on Conway Road in Redcar.

Waugh attended Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday 29 August where he was issued with a three-year banning order.

PC Chris Hilton, from the Football Policing Unit at Cleveland Police said: “This is another example of working together with our partners at the UK Football Policing Unit to tackle violence and unacceptable behaviour at football matches.

“Those who commit such violence are warned that it won’t be tolerated, no matter where the offending occurs, and that banning orders will be sought to stamp out this type of behaviour.”

Michael Johnson, Director of the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit, said: “Where we have evidence of anyone committing offences overseas when watching England, the UKFPU will investigate, and a football banning order sought through their local force.

"Cases such as this, of violence or disorder will not be tolerated and we will pursue perpetrators in order to get a ban and then prevent them from attending games overseas by having their passport surrendered as well as having an impact on them attending domestic fixtures.”

