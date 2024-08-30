Man suffers knife injury to the head in Stockton

Police are investigating after a man suffered a knife injury to his head in Stockton.

Officers were called to Dunoon Close at around 9.40pm on Thursday 29 August, after reports of a group of men in possession of weapons.

A 45-year-old man was found with a knife injury to his head. He was taken to North Tees General Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Police then searched a property on Honeycomb Avenue, where a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violence against the person.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 166948 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

