Newcastle United says a campaign video for the Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick at St James' Park "was not approved" by anyone connected with the club.

The Tory leadership hopeful's campaign team released a social media video of him speaking to former club chairman Sir John Hall pitchside at St James' Park.

However, Newcastle United's head of Media and Communications Lee Marshall said that the Club had been told that Sir John "wished to film a biographical piece on his own life."

Sir John Hall has distanced himself from the row, telling ITV Tyne Tees that he had nothing whatsoever to do with the arranging of the filming - adding that he was simply invited to take part in an interview at the ground and agreed out of courtesy.

Ahead of the 2024 General Election, Sir John Hall - who had previously been a longstanding supporter of the Conservatives - came out in support of Reform UK.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Robert Jenrick's campaign team said: "Robert Jenrick was up in the North East and was keen to meet Sir John for a brief engagement.The meeting was arranged at a place of convenience by their respective teams."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...