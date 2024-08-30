A man whose XL bully dogs attacked another dog on Redcar beach has been jailed for two years.

John Pickering, aged 51, was also banned for life from having any other animals in his care at Teesside Crown Court.

His two dogs attacked a four-year-old husky, Naevia, on 5 February 2023.

At an earlier hearing Pickering, of Eastwood Road in Middlesbrough, admitted 2 counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Passing sentence, the judge at Teesside Crown Court Recorder Anthony Hawks said he would have ordered their destruction if they were still alive 18 months after the attack on the Fifth of February last year.

Naevia required vets treatment following the attack. Credit: NCJ Media syndication

However Pickering, who had planned to breed from the dogs before they were made illegal in the UK, had already had them destroyed.

The judge said that on the day of the attack, Pickering had released the XL bullies from the boot of his car without leashes or muzzles onto Redcar beach, which was crowded with children and their parents.

Marie Hay, Naevia's owner, was bitten on the hand by them as she tried to save her critically injured pet.

The judge added the only possible punishment was an immediate prison sentence, saying: "It will no doubt be imprinted on the minds of the children and adults who witnessed such a savage spectacle.

"People in this country are sick and tired of hearing about people who acquire highly dangerous dogs and then cause mayhem."

He added: "The fact that you were intending to breed from them makes matters much worse. You must have known that if anything untowards happened with these dogs either in your own home or in public the size of these dogs meant that they were uncontrollable."

Following the attack, wellwishers from around the world sent money towards the husky's medical bills

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...