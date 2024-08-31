Bangladeshi community stories celebrated at South Shields Museum Exhibition

Play Brightcove video

An exhibition will run until the end of the year celebrating the stories and culture of British Bangladeshis who have lived in South Tyneside for decades.

The Routes and Roots Exhibition: British Bangladeshi stories of South Tyneside, delves into the personal stories and history of members of the North East's Bangladeshi community.

Through various objects, photographs, clothing and items donated to the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery by local Bangladeshis, the exhibits give an insight into what life has been like for them in the UK and invites everyone from the region to learn about the Bangladeshi customs and culture.

Bangladeshi artwork Credit: ITV News

Shamima Sultana, who took part in curating the exhibition, said: "Living in a country which is very multicultural, very diverse, I feel like I get to cherry pick what I want to nurture from my culture, as well as learn about other cultures, especially from Britain and people from all over the world, so it is fantastic to show this side of mine."

Luffy Latiff, who also took part in the exhibition by producing two filmed interviews with a Bangladeshi adult and child about their experiences, said: "The British Bangladeshi, especially who live in South Tyneside, I think they feel more welcome, you know, people appreciate it, because of this exhibition, it actually indirectly forms unity in the community itself."

Women learn Bangladeshi dances Credit: ITV News

For decades the British Bangladeshi community has found a home in the heart of South Shields and the museum hosted a day of celebration to honour their contribution to the local community, with dance sessions, arts and crafts, traditional food tasting and stories to accompany the objects on show.

Geoff Woodward, from the museum, said: "The museum is about objects and collections, but what’s really important is the meaning behind those objects and the stories that can be told around them and how they can connect with people. So this particular exhibition, we’ve worked with members of the community and asked them to curate their own exhibition."