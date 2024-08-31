Over a dozen off-road vehicles have been seized in Middlesbrough over the last two weeks as part of a crack-down to tackle bikes and antisocial behaviour in the town.

A total of 18 off-road vehicles were taken by Cleveland Police, including 12 motorbikes and three quad bikes in a container - four of which were confirmed as stolen.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers then recovered more bikes including one in the Cargo Fleet Lane area after it was reportedly being ridden in an antisocial manner in the town. It had been reported stolen from the Gateshead area.

A further two vehicles were recovered in the Netherfields and Brambles farm area by a police drone.

Acting Chief Inspector Chris Hartshorne, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Off-road bikes are something which we consistently receive complaints about, as they can cause misery amongst our local communities.

"We continue to act on information coming in to us, and will seize any bikes which we believe are being used illegally and criminally in Middlesbrough. We continue to urge local people to come forward and pass over any information about illegal off-road bikes and where they are being stored."

