A man is in hospital with serious injuries and three people have been arrested after a suspected assault in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police have arrested three men aged 25, 32, and 34, on suspicion of assault after they were called to a disturbance yesterday evening (Friday 30 August) in the Low Fell area.

Officers said they believe all parties are known to one another and that there is no wider risk to the public.

Officers could be seen in the area for much of the day. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson for the force said: "Just after 10.15pm yesterday (Friday), we received a report of a disturbance in the Saltwell Road South area of Low Fell in Gateshead.

"Officers attended the scene where a man was found to have sustained serious injuries consistent with having been assaulted. He currently remains in hospital for treatment.

"While enquiries are at an early stage, we’d ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community. All parties are believed to be known to one another, with no wider risk to the public.

"A police cordon remains in place on Saltwell Road South while our investigations are ongoing."

