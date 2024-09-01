A man has been charged with assault following an incident in Gateshead which left another man with serious injuries.

Northumbria Police were called to Saltwell Road South on Friday (30 August) evening just after 10:15pm where they found a man with "serious injuries". The man remains in hospital.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has now been charged on suspicion of assault.

He will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident but will face no further action, police said.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: "This was clearly a serious incident, and a male will now appear before the courts in relation to it.

"I hope this shows our communities that under no circumstances will we tolerate violence in our communities – and we will do everything in our power to locate those responsible and bring them to justice.

"In the meantime, I’d ask everyone to respect the live legal proceedings and avoid any speculation or commentary both on social media and out in the community."

