Newcastle's Ouseburn Farm appeals for information on stolen rare chickens

Play Brightcove video

Watch Kris Jepson's report on police investigation that is underway into the theft of 8 rare chickens from Ouseburn Farm in Newcastle

Police are investigating the theft of eight rare breeds of chicken from a chicken house at a city centre farm in Newcastle.

Ouseburn Farm, which welcomes around 40,000 visitors a year, said the breeds include Silkies, Bantams and Ayam Cemani.

The thieves scaled a locked gate, broke into a padlocked chicken shed and specifically targeted the rare chickens in the early hours of Sunday 25 August 2024.

Manager of the farm, Katie Bates, told ITV News Tyne Tees it has been a difficult week for everyone involved.

She said: "All year round we welcome 40,000 people through the doors. They can come and meet the animals. They feel very connected to us. We run events for kids during the summer holidays, but also, we support adults with learning disabilities and autism, so yeh, I think it’s quite a harsh thing to do, but not only is it that side of things, it’s financial. Every penny is counted for with the charity, so yeh, this is going to hit us quite hard in replacing chickens eventually, if they don’t come back, but also getting more security measures in place so we can prevent it from happening again."

Chicken at Ouseburn Farm Credit: ITV News

Visitors at the farm said they were in shock at how a charity, that supports people with learning disabilities and young people, could be targeted in this way.

One woman said: "For such a wonderful community organisation as Ouseburn Farm is, that we’re lucky to have in Newcastle city centre, I think it’s absolutely despicable."

Another added: "It’s a place where children and parents come and enjoy seeing nature in the city, and to take away something like that, special breeds of chicken, is an absolute disgrace."

A third woman said: "It’s a charity and it’s a community farm and it’s for the people and they probably don’t have very much money, so to take such valuable things as these beautiful hens and chickens is just appalling."

Chicken house at Ouseburn Farm Credit: ITV News

Staff at the farm said it felt like a real invasion of their space, which is a place for the whole community, and their animals' home, where they should be safe.

They are now trying to raise funds to increase security measures, to complement the CCTV they already have. If the chickens are to be replaced, it will also cost the farm a further £400.

A spokesperson from Northumbria Police told ITV News: "We received a report yesterday (Thursday), that at some point between Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, eight rare breed chickens had been stolen from Ouseburn Farm in Newcastle.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify anyone involved. “Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police either by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force website or completing a crime update form.

"Alternatively, if you are unable to use these channels, call 101."