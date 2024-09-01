A shop near a town centre has been burnt out in a fire in County Durham.

Police in Darlington confirmed a fire on Gladstone Street early this morning (Sunday 1st September).

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The road was closed in both directions at the junction of Thornton Street, but it is now partially open.

Fire crews and police officers have been at the scene throughout the morning.

Gas engineers were also in attendance to ensure the site would be safe.

Durham Constabulary and Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

