A teenage boy who was the first defendant in the country to be charged with riot during recent national unrest has had his case sent to the crown court.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, admitted a charge of violent disorder and burglary of a vape shop during a night of unrest in Sunderland city centre on 2 August.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service later said he would be charged with the more serious offence of riot - carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The youth, who is from Sunderland, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for a 10-minute hearing in which District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed to send the case to Newcastle Crown Court.

The boy did not enter a plea to the riot charge.

Judge Passfield said the hearing at crown court will take place on 13 September or 1 October. He will appear alongside adults charged with riot on that date.

The teenager was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing.

