Officers in Newcastle are appealing for help in tracing a witness to a fatal road crash.

Billy Eaglestone, who was 31, died in a collision between an off road motorbike and a car on Binswood Avenue in Blakelaw at around 9.40am on Sunday 21 July.

He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries after the crash - however, police are appealing for another witness to contact them.

The man, who is believed to have been jogging in the area, stayed at the scene at the time but left before officers arrived. Police believe the man may be able to help with their enquiries.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of Billy at what I’m sure continues to be an incredibly difficult time. We will offer them all of the support they need.

“Our investigation into the collision is continuing and we are now appealing for your help to locate a man who could assist us.

“The man, who was wearing running or sportswear, is believed to have been jogging on Sunnyway at the time of the incident and may have seen what took place.

“We understand that he stayed at the scene following the collision but then left prior to officers’ arrival.

“The man, or anyone who knows who he might be, should contact us immediately as he may have important details which could assist us in our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by sending a private message on social media or via their website. Dashcam footage can also be uploaded online. Northumbria Police can also be contacted by phone on 101.

Earlier in the investigation, officers appealed for the public's help in identifying the driver of a grey Mercedes A-Class car that was in the area at the time of the collision. The driver has since come forward.

