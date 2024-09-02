The family of an "irreplaceable" teenager who died after a crash on the A1(M) say they are "devasted" by her death.

Sarah Cain, who was 16 and from Hartlepool, passed away in hospital after suffering serious injures in the collision between junctions 41 and 40 on Thursday 29 August.

A Citroen C5 collided with a Kia Niro before both cars entered the other lane where the Kia, which Sarah was travelling in, collided with a Subaru Outback pulling a caravan.

In a statement, her family said: "We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable. We ask for privacy at this time to grieve her loss."

Two other parties from vehicles involved in the crash remain in hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, which are described as "serious."

The male driver of the Citroen C5 was arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail.

DS Firth of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “ A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life.

“Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and we also continue to appeal for information.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to come forward and speak to the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845."

