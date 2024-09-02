A man has been flown to hospital after he was reportedly seriously injured in a quad biking accident in North Yorkshire.

The Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) received a request from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 1:40pm on Monday 2 September, regarding a quad bike accident on farmland South West of Westerdale.

Twenty four Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team members were involved in the rescue for approximately 2.5 hours Credit: Cleveland Mountain Rescue

An air ambulance was also dispatched and arrived minutes after the Mountain Rescue team.

After treatment, initially by the rescue volunteers and then by the air ambulance crew, the casualty was secured within a vacuum mattress and carried approximately 200-metres on a rescue stretcher down to the helicopter before being flown to hospital.

Twenty four Cleveland MRT members were involved for approximately 2.5 hours, before travelling back to their base, homes and places of work.

The casualty was secured within a vacuum mattress and carried approximately 200- metres on a rescue stretcher down to the helicopter. Credit: Cleveland Mountain Rescue

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...