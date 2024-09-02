The mother of a Teesside woman who took her own life when her benefit payments were stopped says she "wants answers" from the Department of Work and Pensions, as she waits for the date of a second inquest into her death to be confirmed.

Jodey Whiting died in February 2017 shortly after her disability benefit was stopped after she did not attend a work capability assessment.

Her mother Joy Dove travelled to London to join a protest with other families who say they have lost loved ones as result of the actions of the Department for Work and Pensions.

Joy's story features in a new new book called The Department which campaigners delivered to Parliament today. They say they want to expose the Department for Work and Pensions for what they claim is ‘bureaucratic violence’.

Joy Dove joined demonstrators outside Portcullis House in Westminster. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Joy told ITV News: "It's eight years in February since she died. I've been here, there and everywhere with it. I'm waiting for the second inquest, that's been postponed a couple of times. Now we're looking at November to April.

"I'm hoping for answers from the DWP. The first inquest, there was no-one there, the coroner at the first inquest didn't bring them into it. But I've got this far and I've got them to investigate it.

"We want justice for our families and to shake up the system. All I want is justice for Jodie and all others."

In response, a Government spokesperson said: “Our sincere condolences remain with Ms Whiting’s family. DWP is assisting the Coroner with the inquest into her tragic death.”

Jodey Whiting took her own life shortly after her benefits were stopped in February 2017. Credit: Family handout

What happened to Jodey Whiting?

Jodey Whiting died by suicide shortly after her benefit payments were stopped in February 2017.

She had been sent a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) inviting her to attend a work capability assessment. She did not open the letter as at the time, she had pneumonia and was having treatment for a cyst on the brain.

A first inquest held after Jodey's death lasted just 37 minutes and recorded a verdict of suicide - without considering the role the DWP could have played.

Since then, Joy Dove has campaigned for a second inquest and in March 2023, it was confirmed that it would be able to go ahead.

A pre-inquest review was held in November 2023, where the coroner vowed a 'full and fearless' inquest into Jodey's death would take place in the spring of 2024.

That was delayed, although a decision on a new date is expected soon and is thought likely to be between November and next April.

