Police are hunting two men after cars were destroyed in a suspected arson incident in Hartlepool.

At around 10.34pm on Sunday 28 July, two men are believed to have got out of a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf on Brierton Lane before allegedly lighting a fire which destroyed two cars.

The first man is described as white, around 6ft tall, slim and wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up. He also wore grey jogging bottoms and black and white trainers, with black and red gloves.

The other man is described as being white, around 5ft 7" tall, of slim to medium build. He was wearing a balaclava, an Under Armour jacket, grey joggers and black and white trainers.

The two men are then seen getting back into the vehicle which heads off towards Catcote Road.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the incident and he remains on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 143464.

