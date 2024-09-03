Great North Run launches September ballot for 2025 event

Runners hoping to take on the Great North Run in 2025 will have another opportunity to book their place on the starting line.

For the first time, participants will be able to apply through a new September ballot, as well as the usual ballot in January.

The ballot will open on Thursday 4 September at 10am and will close at midday on Friday 13 September.

Applicants will find out if they have been successful by Wednesday 18 September.

Anyone who misses out will be able to apply for the January ballot.

This year's Great North Run is on Sunday. Credit: PA

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said: “We’re excited to announce the new September ballot for the 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run.

"This weekend, millions of people across the world will be inspired by the Great North Run, either by watching the action on TV, following it on social or by friends and family taking part – the September Ballot provides all those inspired to take part next year with a chance to secure their entry this month.

"We’re expecting record numbers of applications for the 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run, so for the best chance of securing a place I encourage everyone to enter the September Ballot – you can always try again in January if you’re unsuccessful. Good luck to all those who apply!”

The 2024 Great North Run takes place on Sunday 8 September, with 60,000 runners completing the 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...