A man has been convicted of the murder of Allen Adeyemi Tejan in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to Lily Street, in the Millfield area, shortly after 8:40am on 24 April 2024.

Allen Adeyemi Tejan, 40, suffered serious head injuries consistent with having been assaulted with a blunt instrument, Northumbria Police said.

Mr Tejan was taken to hospital, but died the following day.

Allen Adeyemi Tejan died a day after the assault. Credit: Family handout

Officers said that a 53-year-old fled the scene, but was quickly arrested by officers and later charged with murder.

Adrian Wright pleaded guilty to killing the 40-year-old during his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on 3 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “Wright’s despicable actions speak volumes. This was a brutal and senseless attack, and he attempted to flee the scene to escape justice."

Wright, 53, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody following his guilty plea.

He is due to be sentenced on 30 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...