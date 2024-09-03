The reopening of a Grade II listed lighthouse in North Tyneside has been delayed following specialist renovation works.

St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay closed since July for repairs, costing nearly £900,000.

It was due to open in mid-September, but will now open in mid-October.

North Tyneside council said the delay was due to specialist manufacturing needed to replace several panes of curved glass on the lantern.

In a statement, the council said: “The replacement of the glazing will ensure that the lighthouse is not only preserved for future generations but provides a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors.”

"The reglazing work will take place now while the scaffolding is still up to avoid having to erect the scaffolding and closing the causeway again.

"This will minimise disruption to residents and the island’s wildlife."

