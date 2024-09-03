One of the biggest textile project made by a single person is heading to Hexham Abbey.

More than eight million stitches were used in the making of ‘Threads through Creation’ - an exhibition involving 12 embroidered silk panels.

The panels are all around 3 metres in height, and explore the story of creation in the Bible.

Spectators taking a look at the panels. Credit: Hexham Abbey

Textile artist Jacqui Parkinson said: “My aim is to capture the wonderful extravagance of the Creation story and to delight people who view it.

" Despite Adam and Eve’s fall from grace, it remains a story of love and promise, something we can all do with these days.”

The artwork contains a vibrant combination of layers of silk, hand-dyed materials, metallic leathers and gold leaf.

Taking three years to complete, Ms Parkinson's work has been touring English cathedrals and major churches all year.

“It’s a pleasure to have the exhibition in Hexham Abbey, such a lovely gem of a building.

"I hope the panels will add a sparkle to everyone’s visit here," Ms Parkinson said.

'Threads through Creation' runs at Hexham Abbey from 9 October to 23 November.

