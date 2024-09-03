A woman who drank "five pints" at the pub before killing a cyclist in Sunderland has been jailed.

Ali Reza Ghaisar, 48, died following the collision on Hylton Road shortly after 1:20am on 31 July 2022.

Mr Ghaisar, who was out cycling at the time, was struck by a blue BMW car, which then fled the area.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, his family released moving tributes to him, describing him as “one of a kind."

Ali Reza Ghaisar's family described him as "one of a kind." Credit: Family handout

Officers launched an investigation and later identified the driver of the BMW vehicle as Vicky Hardy.

She had left the scene of the collision before later returning.

The investigation found that on the evening of the collision, Hardy had drank five pints of cider in a nearby pub before getting behind the wheel.

Hardy, 44, of Helmsdale Road in Sunderland, was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in June 2024, Hardy pleaded guilty to the offence and was released on conditional bail.

Hardy was sentenced on 2 September t o six years in prison. She was also handed an eight-year driving ban.

“This a tragic case, and one which was entirely avoidable," Sergeant John Sanderson of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said.

“Ali was simply riding his bike at the time when he was struck by Hardy’s vehicle.

“She then showed a total disregard for the welfare of Ali by fleeing the scene and failing to call an ambulance and other emergency services.

“We hope this case acts as a warning to others that if you drive a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and that driving causes the death of another, expect to be put before the courts and receive a custodial sentence.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...