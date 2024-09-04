Becky Langley signs new long term deal as Newcastle United Women head coach

Newcastle United Women's coach Becky Langley has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Since joining the club in 2019, Langley has led the Magpies to back-to-back promotions, and has overseen the women's side making their first appearances at St James' Park and becoming a fully professional outfit.

They will kick off their season against London City Lionesses on Sunday at 2pm in their first match in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Becky Langley said: "I am delighted to sign a new contract and to keep pursuing my goals at Newcastle United Football Club.

"After speaking with Paul Mitchell (Newcastle United's Sporting Director) and Su Cumming (the club's Head of Women’s Football) about the ambitions for the team and club, it just made my enthusiasm even greater for this exciting project.

"I will give everything to achieve our aims together and I am unapologetically ambitious for Newcastle United Women. Here's to an exciting future."

Newcastle United sporting director, Paul Mitchell, said: "Becky's new contract is fully deserved. I've been in constant contact with her since arriving at the club in the summer and I've been hugely impressed.

"It's clear to see Becky's talent and the potential she has in her coaching career. I'm looking forward to working together and supporting Becky, the players and staff as we build towards our ambitious objectives."

