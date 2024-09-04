Teesside was under the gaze of the cycling world on Wednesday as the Tour of Britain came to the north east.

Riding from Darlington to Redcar, the event pulled in thousands of spectators for the second stage of the road race, which got underway in the Scottish Borders yesterday.

Stephen Williams came out on top, racing for the Israel-Premier Tech team.

The 28-year-old Welshman came 12th yesterday, and now sits top overall.

The north east played host to some of the world's best riders on Wednesday as they raced from Darlington to Redcar. Credit: PA Images

He narrowly beat Julian Alaphilippe in a sprint for the line, while Oscar Onley came third to take the last spot on the podium.

Darlington played host to the Tour for the first time in 15 years, providing the finish line for Wednesday's 94-mile stage.

Cyclists took in the scenery as they sped across the North York Moors, through Whitby and up Saltburn Bank.

Crowds lined the streets at various points along the route. Credit: PA Images

Talking about the spectacle as a way to show off the region, Darlington Borough Council leader Cllr Stephen Harker said: "It's an international sport. It brings a global audience to towns across the country and I'm really, really pleased that we've had the opportunity to host the event, starting in Darlington today."

The Tour of Britain race director Rod Ellingworth is from the region and was proud to bring the event to the north east.

He said: "I actually live in Guisborough. I was brought up here [Darlington], so I'm sure some of the shots we get today from the tv cameras will be first class. I'm sure people who watch them will think 'I fancy going to that area'."

Remco Evenepoel was easy to spot with his gold bike, helmet and sunglasses, matching the colour of the medals he won at the Paris Olympics. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The crowds were drawn in no small part by the presence of Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel.

Clad in gold to reflect the colour of his two medals in Paris' road race and time trial, the 24-year-old former world champion from Belgium finished 8th on the day.

He has debuted the colour on his bike, sunglasses and helmet during this week's racing.

Evenepoel even persuaded the governing body, the ICU, to allow him to put gold on his jersey alongside the coloured bands representing victory at the world championships.

There was a mood of celebration around Wednesday's event, helped by a group dressed as the guards from the Tower of London. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

British success at the end of Wednesday's stage, however, only added to the sense of celebration around the event.

Amongst those who lined the street were a group dressed as Yeoman Warders from the Tower of London, who have guarded the landmark for hundreds of years.

For some, it was reminiscent of the Tour de France starting in Leeds a decade ago. For others it was their first time attending a cycling race.

Waiting for the race to get underway in Darlington, one spectator remarked on the "buzz" in the town, while another said it was "absolutely fantastic" to see the best in the world in the flesh.

The race will move to its third stage, between Sheffield and Barnsley, tomorrow. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

After the stage finished, Cllr Carrie Richardson, Cabinet Member for Climate and Culture and Deputy Leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: “What a wonderful day! It was our chance to welcome some of the world’s elite athletes for our country’s biggest race with thousands of people attending and it went fantastically well.

"It’s great that people from right across the country had the chance to see our beautiful scenery and towns not only Redcar and Cleveland but also Darlington and right across the Tees Valley.

“We are building a reputation as a key cycling venue and I’d like to congratulate everyone who helped make this happen.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...