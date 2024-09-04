The family of a great-grandfather who died in a collision in North Tyneside say he will be "dearly missed" by those who knew him.

Ridley Potts suffered serious injuries in the crash on Hartley Lane, known locally as the Beehive Road, near Earsdon on the morning of Tuesday 27 August.

It was reported that a Honda Jazz and a Nissan Micra had been involved in the collision, close to the Beehive pub.

Ridley, who was from Low Fell, was taken to hospital where he later died on Friday 30 August.

In a tribute, his family said: “Ridley was a devoted dad, father in law, grandad and great grandad and a good friend to many.

“He was a retired painter and decorating business owner who spent much of his time involved with the Felling Male Voice Choir, of which he was a long serving member.

“Ridley will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.”

The collision happened near the Beehive Pub, near Earsdon on North Tyneside. Credit: Google Maps

The 83-year-old driver of the Honda Jazz car also suffered serious injuries in the collision and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the crash are continuing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV pictures which could help their enquiries.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “All of our thoughts remain with Ridley’s loved ones following this tragic incident.

“We will continue to support them in any way they can as they attempt to process their devastating loss.”

Sgt Sanderson added: “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“Anyone with any information– no matter how small or insignificant they may deem it to be – should contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be provided to Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media or via their website.

Alternatively, information can be sent via email to sciu@northumbria.police.uk, or by phone on 101.

