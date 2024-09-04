A "loving mam" has died following a collision in County Durham.

Kay Allan was driving on the eastbound carriageway of the B1281 at Hesleden at around 11.35am on Wednesday 28 August when her white Audi A3 was involved in a crash.

The 39-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries.

However, she died in hospital on Monday 2 September.

In a tribute, her family said: “Kay was a loving mam, a special sister, an amazing daughter, and great friend to many.

“She will be missed more than words can say.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 129 of August 28.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...