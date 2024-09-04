The North East is preparing to welcome the return of the Great North Run this Sunday (8 September).

Whether doing it for a good cause or simply to challenge themselves, 60,000 people will be pulling on their running shoes to take on the 13.1 mile journey between Newcastle and South Shields.

Are there still places available for the event?

No - all 60,000 places for the 2024 Great North Run are taken. But the good news is, there is another opportunity to enter the 2025 event.

For the first time, organisers have launched a September ballot. It is open between 10am on Wednesday 4 September and midday on Friday 13 September.

Runners will find out if they have successfully got a place by 18 September.

Anyone unsuccessful in that ballot can still apply for a place in the main ballot in January 2025.

When does the Great North Run start?

The Great North Run gets underway from the start line on the Great North Road, taking runners across Newcastle's central motorway, over the Tyne Bridge, joining John Reid Road and ending on the seafront in South Shields.

The timings for the event are as follows:

10.25am - Elite wheelchair race starts

10.30am - Elite womens race starts

10.32am - Visually impaired race starts

10.40am - warm up

10.55am - Elite mens race and main race start.

Sir Mo Farah ran his final competitive race in the 2023 Great North Run. Credit: PA

How do I get to the start line?

With road closures in place, runners and spectators are being urged to use public transport on the day of the race with park and ride facilities available at many metro stations and at the Metrocentre.

However, buses and Metro services are expected to be very busy - so allowing more time for journeys is recommended.

The starting line is 15 minutes walk from Haymarket, which is accessible through bus and Metro services. Nexus is also running a Shuttle bus service from the finish area in South Shields to Haymarket ahead of the race getting underway.

Nexus is also offering a Great North Run Rover ticket for £6, which can be bought in advance and gives all-day travel on the Shields Ferry, Metro, Northern train services between Newcastle and Sunderland bus services across Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland.

Free parking is available all day on Sundays at Metro stations marked with a 'P' on the Metro map with the exception of Heworth, which costs £3 all day.

How do I get home from the event?

With large crowds making their way out of South Shields after the event, public transport is expected to be very busy - passengers are warned to expect a significant wait to get home.

South Shields Metro station is around 15 minutes walk from the finish line itself, with trains running every seven and a half minutes after the race. The Shields Ferry will be running extra crossings and will be in service until 6pm.

Shuttle bus services will also run between Newcastle and South Shields.

People are warned there will be waits to get home once they have crossed the finish line on Sunday. Credit: PA Images

Some temporary closures of Metro stations will be in place during the event.

Haymarket will be exit-only from 8.00am until 10.40am. Passengers are advised to use Jesmond.

Jesmond will be closed from 10.30am until early afternoon. Passengers are advised to use Haymarket or Monument.

Manors will be closed from 10.30am until early afternoon. Passengers are advised to use Haymarket.

Chichester will be closed from about 1.00pm until early evening. Passengers are advised to use South Shields.

Spectators will be unable to stand on the Tyne Bridge itself due to ongoing works as they have in previous years. Credit: PA

Is the route impacted by the Tyne Bridge restoration work?

While work is ongoing on restoring the famous Tyne Bridge, the route will still take runners over the historic structure.

However, spectators will not be able to stand on the bridge between the towers, as only one footway will be open. People are being urged to find other areas on the approach to cheer the runners on. Marshalls will be in place to keep the footway clear for participants.

Road closures

In central Newcastle, the road between Cowhill (A167) to the start line at the Great North Road will close at 6pm on Saturday 7 September, reopening at 6pm on the Sunday.

The central motorway and Tyne Bridge will be closed from 8.45am to 3pm on the day of the race. Short duration closures will be in place on the Great North Road and Jesmond Dene Road at Blue House Roundabout between 10am and 11am.

There will be temporary no-waiting restrictions in place between 7am and 11am on Ponteland Road – south side, from the access road to Wingrove House rear car park to the eastern junction with A167 Jedburgh Road.

A number of roads will also be closed in South Tyneside, including sections of Leam Lane and John Reid Road as well as a number of town centre routes. A full list is available on the council's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...