Drug addicts and those in recovery are "the last group of people that it’s alright to stigmatise," according to one former addict.

Billy Knight is part of a cricket team in Hartlepool trying to end stigmas and bringing former substance users from across the town together.

It is part of the Hartlepool Recovery Festival, which is breaking down taboo around substance misuse through a range of events running throughout September.

Talking about the positive impact the sport has had on him, former addict Aidan Gardener said: "No-one judges you. We’re all in the same boat. We’re all there at the end of the phone if we need to speak to each other, so yeah, it’s a good little group of lads."

With a smile, he added: "It’s done wonders for me, this place. You know, I love it, absolutely love it."

Players from both sides on Tuesday congratulated each other as they scored runs and took wickets. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Aidan, who is now nine months clean, realised he "needed to change" after he came out of prison and ended up homeless following two decades of substance abuse.

He explained: "I started off with cannabis when I was 13. That led to the tablets, heroin when I was 19, 20, and crack cocaine, and that’s just what blew my life apart, crack cocaine.

"I ended up going to prison. Came out of prison, ended up homeless, and that’s when I knew I just needed to change my life. I needed to just sort my life out."

The festival, which runs alongside National Recovery Month, is organised by the town's substance misuse service, 'Start'. It offers a range of events from football and cricket matches to music events and creative writing workshops.

"It's to raise awareness," explains Billy who, alongside his own recovery, now works for 'Start'.

Discussing the work which still needs to be done to normalise conversations about addiction, he added: "We want to make the same kind of strides that mental health services have made over the last few years, if that makes sense, so people are far more willing to talk about it."

There is still a way to go to achieve that, however.

While 22 million adults across the UK have either experienced addiction themselves or know someone who has, stigma stops half of them talking about the issue, according to The Forward Trust.

Many fear negative judgement, whilst others cite shame as the reason they do not discuss it.

The cricket team offers a supportive community for those looking to change.

Billy Knight, a former addict, now works for 'Start' and said work needs to be done to normalise conversations about substance abuse. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The team played an invitational XI from Hartlepool Cricket Club on Tuesday to kick off the festival.

Away from the competitive side of the match, it was a supportive day as players from both sides congratulated one another on runs scored and wickets taken.

It was as much about breaking down barriers as knocking over stumps.

Talking about the importance of the festival, Hartlepool Borough Council's director of public health, Craig Blundred, said: "Raising awareness and reducing stigma [are aims] as well, which are very big barriers for people in addiction services at the moment.

"Our aim is to treat that, as well as the addiction and support people into employment, into housing and also to improve their health as well, so obviously initiatives like this, such and cricket or any other physical activity initiatives will really help to do that."

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of the town's council, said: "We see a lot of people who suffer from drug misuse, for one reason or another, and those reasons we need to put right, but also we need to help and support the people who’ve gone down that road."

It is the cricket team, as well as other groups like it, can help other hit addiction for six and improve the chances of a better innings for all.

