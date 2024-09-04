A man in his 50s has suffered a broken jaw following a suspected serious assault in North Tyneside.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance on Station Road in Forest Hall at around 11pm on Friday 30 August.

It was reported a man had been approached from behind by an unknown male before he was kicked and punched several times.

The offender is believed to have fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face, including a broken jaw, and has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing to the public for any information which could help identify those responsible.

Anyone who may have information about the circumstances of the alleged incident, or who may have witnessed it taking place, is asked to contact police immediately.

Reports can be made to Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or on the Force's website.

Those unable to contact the Force in those ways can call 101.

