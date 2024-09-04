Play Brightcove video

Julia Barthram met artist Mackenzie Thorpe and the children of Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

World renowned artist Mackenzie Thorpe has helped children in Middlesbrough to spread a message of hope.

The artist, who was born and raised in Middlesbrough, created a new work of art, titled 'Stronger Together' to be displayed where rioting happened.

He was approached by staff at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School who wanted help creating murals to decorate the school playground.

The artist sent videos to help the children draw their own designs and created a new work of art especially for the school.

The project was called 'Stronger Together' but at the time, no-one knew how meaningful it would be.

Weeks later, in August 2024, riots broke out around Britain and, in Middlesbrough, right outside the school.

"I was out of the country and I saw it on television," said Mackenzie Thorpe, "At first I felt so disappointed, 'Come on, you know you're bigger than this."

"So, to get back and get involved in something that's about being positive and shining a light on our children, bringing up their self esteem, that's the next generation, you know."

"The strength of Middlesbrough and its honesty and truth, we'll get past that."

The artist helped choose 12 of the children's paintings to be displayed in the school playground.

The art work depicts the things the children love about Middlesbrough.

Each picture celebrates the parts of Middlesbrough the children know and love.

"They've experienced everything that's happened, there's still houses boarded up, there's still evidence of where things have been set on fire." said Headteacher, Vicky White. "So that theme of Mackenzie's picture is 'Stronger Together' couldn't be more perfect for our community at the moment because we are stronger when we come together."

Sacred Heart Primary has more than 300 pupils, who speak 36 different languages.

"Just let different people live here, it doesn't matter, just let them have fun in life." said Year six pupil, Vanessa.

"That's what I think" agreed Harrison her classmate, ' Get along a bit better instead of fighting over silly things."

The children's paintings and one from Mackenzie Thorpe face into the playground.

The 'Stronger Together' artwork, created especially for the school, faces on to Ayresome Street where some of the riots took place.

The work of art on Ayresome Street is called 'Stronger Together'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...