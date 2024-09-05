Motorcyclist dies in crash on A68 in County Durham

A grandfather who died in a road crash involving a motorbike and a car in County Durham has been named.

Anthony Jackson, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A68 at High Stoop near Tow Law at around 12.40pm on Friday 30 August.

Anthony, who was riding the motorbike, was from Workington in Cumbria.

He leaves behind his wife, Lesley, children Philip, Sharon, Jamie, Matthew, and Sam, and eight grandchildren; Phillipa, Philip, Cayden, Beau, Alex, Patrick, Albie, and Rosie.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or might have dashcam footage from the time to get in touch.,

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who has any dashcam footage from the area prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 165 of August 30.

