Newcastle's Grainger Market renovations to start in late September

Restoration work on Newcastle's historic Grainger Market is due to get underway at the end of September.

The multi-million pound project will see the market in the city centre "rival the best European markets", according to Newcastle City Council.

As part of the work, two new pavilions will be installed in the Arcade area of the Grade II listed building, with improvements made to the toilet facilities.

Work will also be carried out to renovate the entrances, improve the decor and upgrade external areas.

Existing units within the central Arcade will be demolished from the end of September.

New pavilions will be built in the central Arcade. Credit: Faulkner Brown Architects

The project will cost £9 million, with £8.2 million coming from levelling up funding and the remaining £800,000 from the council.

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Nick Kemp, said: He said: “Everyone who calls this city home has their own memories of the Grainger Market. We all have a story to tell.

“It’s a jewel in the crown of our city centre and a major piece of the huge investments being made in the heartbeat of Newcastle.

“There are ongoing works to improve Northumberland Street, Grey Street, Pilgrim Street and Eldon Square, this puts local traders at the heart of the development.

“The traders of the Grainger Market are its lifeblood, they are local people who demonstrate how we are building an inclusive economy in our city. They are a celebration of Geordie heritage and we have brought them along on every step of this journey.

“This won’t be an easy redevelopment, but I am delighted we have our contractor on board and that work will be getting underway soon.”

The market could be used to stage cultural events and live performances. Credit: Faulkner Brown Architects

Traders operating within the market have been consulted on the plans, with final surveys on the site ongoing.

It is expected that the works will be complete by summer 2025 - though the Council says a listed air raid shelter under part of the site and ageing utility supplies do pose challenges.

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director, Robertson Construction North East, said: “We’ve worked with Newcastle City Council on a range of fantastic projects over the years and to be chosen as delivery partner for the restoration of Grainger Market is a great honour.

“The Grainger Market project is an outstanding opportunity to improve a key Newcastle landmark, and we are looking forward to working alongside the traders and local communities to make Newcastle City Council’s vision a reality.

“It’s important to us, as a regional contractor, to work closely with our local supply chain and we are committed to bringing social and economic benefits to the community.

“Right now, that means local employment and supply chain spending for the construction phase of the project but it’s clear this is just the start of the positive impact the improved Grainger Market will bring to the city.”

