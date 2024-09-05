Play Brightcove video

Julia Barthram went to meet the team at Nissan who have been learning British Sign Language

Workers at Nissan have started learning British Sign Language (BSL) to make members of their team who are deaf feel more included.

Four members of the bumper paint shop team are deaf - which makes communication a challenge. Colleagues on their shift asked to learn BSL, with the entire shift volunteering for the training.

Micheal Connolly, one of the deaf operators, said: “I t hink it's great, it's brilliant because previously no one could sign. But now they are keen to learn sign language and that makes others in my team want to learn it too.

"This makes it much easier for us deaf colleagues. Communication previously relied on lip reading, which is very difficult, but now, it's much easier for us to communicate."

More than 6,000 people are employed at the site, where a car comes off the production line every two minutes. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Initially, ten members of the team went on an eleven-week course to learn the basics and they have been sharing their skills with others to boost communication and help people feel more included.

Mark Hurst, one of those who took part in the course, said: "Learning it, we had some funny times, looking at each other, watching each other, you know, how to learn.

"Some people took to it quicker than others but we all just worked together and we got there in the end."

Paintshop colleague, Joel Baddons , added, "Sometimes people trip up and you can have a bit of a joke about it, if you're doing the wrong signs and things like that, but yeah, it's been really good as a whole."

Other changes have also been made on-site, including using visual aids in activities like training, meetings and briefings.

Michael Jude, the plant's HR Director, says: "It opens up doors to people who might have thought well we couldn't have had a career in manufacturing but actually, there are adjustments to be made and things we can do to allow that.

"Hopefully we'll see some really good traction from various different communities out there.

