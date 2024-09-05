Olympic medallist BMX rider Kieran Reilly named as Great North Run starter

Olympic silver medallist Kieran Reilly has been announced as the honorary starter for the 2024 Great North Run.

The BMX rider will be on the start line on Sunday 8 September to get the half marathon underway as 60,000 people take on the route between Newcastle and South Shields.

On his first outing at the Olympics, the 23-year-old scored 93.91 points in his second run to take the silver medal.

He joins the likes of Sting, Ant and Dec, Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer, Eddie Howe, and Jill Scott who have started the race across the run's 43-year history.

Reilly took a silver medal in his first outing at the Olympics. Credit: PA

Kieran said: “The Great North Run has a place in my heart. My dad has run it numerous times and my Mam is running it this year too. I had hoped to run myself this year but I’ve been a little busy, but hopefully next year.

"Being asked to start the race is a real honour, to be alongside so many local heroes who have done this before is something I never expected to come into my life. It’s just huge!”

Sir Brendan Foster, Founder of the Great North Run, added: “The nation came together this summer to cheer on Team GB at the Olympics, and one of the stars of the show was a lad from Gateshead, Kieran Reilly, whose display on the BMX was just thrilling.”

"Kieran’s career started on a skatepark along the Great North Run route, and he has now returned to the North East an Olympic silver medallist.

"It’s very fitting for us to ask Kieran to come and start this year’s Great North Run, and for everyone from the region to celebrate his success....and I think he’s got a little plan on how he might announce his arrival so keep your eyes peeled."