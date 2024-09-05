Two men sentenced after attacking innocent man during Darlington disorder

Two men have been sentenced after attacking an innocent man during violent disorder in Darlington.

During unrest in North Lodge Park on 5 August, Arian Ahmed and Mujmain Uddin chased the man in what was described as a "racially motivated attack".

CCTV pictures showed the man being knocked to the ground before being kicked and punched.

The defendants wrongly thought the man had been making racial slurs at them.

Ahmed handed himself into police following a police social media appeal and was later charged with violent disorder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Uddin was arrested and charged with the same offences and both pleaded guilty.

At a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 2 September, the judge sentenced 19-year-old Ahmed to ten months detention at a young offenders' institute, while 21-year-old Uddin was jailed for 12 months.

Chief Inspector Victoria Cubby, from Durham Constabulary, said: “The scenes we saw in Darlington that evening were atrocious and will not be tolerated.

“I hope this sends a clear message that anyone who commits these types of offences and tries to incite violence in our communities, that your actions have very real consequences.”

