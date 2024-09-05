Two women killed in Northumberland crash

Two women have died in a road crash in Northumberland.

Officers were called the A1068 Sheepwash Road, near the junction with Bothal Road, near Ashington, shortly after 9am on Thursday September.

It was reported that a Ford Fiesta car and a BMW X6 car had collided.

Emergency services attended the scene, where both the driver and passenger in the Ford Fiesta were had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts to save them, the two women - aged 19 and 46 - were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene to help police with their enquiries.

Northumbria Police full investigation into the collision has been launched and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “This is a desperately sad case in which two women have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones while they try to process what has happened.

“We’re doing everything we can to fully understand the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.

“We would like to hear from any motorists who were passing through and think they have information about what happened, or any dashcam footage they would like to submit.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist our enquiries.”

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by via direct message on social media, or use the force's website. Those with dashcam footage can also upload the footage online.

The A1068 Sheepwash Road remains closed and drivers advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

