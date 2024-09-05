Police are investigating after reports of bricks being thrown at cars and heavy goods vehicles on Teesside.

Officers were called to the A66 between Stockton and Middlesbrough, near Preston Farm and Bowesfield Lane, on Wednesday 4 September.

It followed reports vehicles had been damaged, including an object hitting the windscreen of a HGV.

Police are now working with National Highways and local authorities to identify those responsible, with the suspects believed to be between 12 and 15 years old.

Acting Superintendent Dan Heron, said: “These incidents are serious, and they create significant danger to those on the roads. Incidents like this will not be tolerated and officers are following lines of enquiry in order to identify those responsible.

“I would ask anybody who see’s people throwing items towards moving vehicles in the area to call 999 so that we can try to prevent anyone from being hurt and locate those responsible.

“My message to those who think it’s acceptable to carry out these incidents is that you must stop this now before somebody is seriously injured.”

Anyone with information about the incidents or those responsible is asked to contact Cleveland Police directly on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

