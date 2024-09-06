Man remanded in custody after alleged assault in Hartlepool

A man charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article has been remanded in custody.

Police were called to Stephen Street in Hartlepool at around 9.20pm on Wednesday 4 September, where a 30-year-old man had suffered a wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

They are not believed to be life threatening.

22-year-old Lewis Theasby appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

He was remanded in custody until Friday 4 October, when he is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court.

