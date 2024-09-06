A man has been jailed for smashing glass into a woman's face at a pub after she told him his girlfriend should be able to decide whether to stay out with friends.

Jordan Newbold, of St James Court in Hardwick, Stockton, wanted his girlfriend to go home with him on the evening of May 13 2022 when the argument broke out at the Fairfield pub, a court was told.

Pub staff ordered Newbold, who worked as a pipe fitter, to leave the pub but he insisted on waiting outside to speak with the victim.

An employee let the victim leave via a back entrance and drove her home.

Newbold was pictured smiling outside court. Credit: Evening Gazette

Talking about the impact of the incident, the victim, who was left with a scar on her lip, told Teesside Crown Court she no longer wanted to go out with friends and family.

Newbold initially pleaded not guilty to actual bodily harm, although he later admitted guilt.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court after he missed one of his hearings, on Wednesday 24 April.

Newbold was later arrested for missing the court date and was remanded in prison.

Defending him, Michele Turner said Newbold initially pleaded not guilty because he thought his actions were "reckless" but has since realised the impact of his actions.

Ms Turner added he did not go to court as he was working.

While the judge told Newbold his actions happened in a "momentary loss of control," the attack would have a lifelong impact on the victim.

Newbold was sentenced to 386 days in prison.

