An Oasis fan who paid more than £350 for a single ticket said she is "fuming" after the band announced extra dates.

Diane Green, 60, from Middlesbrough, admitted she "regrets" purchasing the tickets last Saturday now she knows there will be other chances to see one of her favourite bands on their highly anticipated reunion tour.

It comes after the band, whose famous fallout led to them splitting up in 2009, announced they will play another two shows at Wembley Stadium next summer due to "phenomenal public demand".

Many have been waiting years for Oasis to get back together. Credit: Oasis

Some fans were left shocked by dynamic pricing, with some standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster.

The website said it does not set concert prices and states online that changes are down to the "event organiser" who “has priced these tickets according to their market value."

Ms Green was one of thousands to queue for a ticket.

She was close to securing one for £158 but said she was kicked out of the queue and eventually waited a total of four hours to pay £357.95 for one ticket.

Initially wanting to buy four tickets - for herself, her son and two friends - for the show at Heaton Park in Manchester in July next year, she told the PA news agency there was "just no way" she could have bought more than one.

Liam Gallagher (left) and brother Noel have both forged solo careers since Oasis were last together. Credit: PA Images

The 60-year-old NHS worker said: “I would never have done it [purchased the ticket]. If I had known they were putting more dates on, I would have just thought ‘no, I’ll chance it again’, but it was really frustrating."

She added: “I paid double. I could have got two tickets when I paid and now only one person can go. In our household, it’s like, who goes?”.

Ms Green said she "could not believe" when she heard more dates were being announced, and added the experience of buying tickets "was sort of like having you over a barrel because everyone is desperate to go."

The tickets for the extra Wembley Stadium shows, which are part of Oasis' 'UK Live '25' tour, will use a "staggered invitation-only ballot process", with applications to join the ballot opened initially to those who were unsuccessful in getting tickets last time.

In a statement, Oasis said: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

Oasis split in 2009 following a famous fallout between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Credit: PA Images

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

