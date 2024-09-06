A powerlifter from Seaham has reflected on the role his gym-going brothers played in him taking up the sport after winning silver at the Paralympic Games.

Mark Swan, who was making his debut at the Games, managed a best lift of 213kg, finishing second to China’s Yi Zou in the men’s up to 65kg competition.

The 23-year-old said: "It's a really good feeling, it hasn't really sunk in yet. In a few days it will, and I'll be like 'wahey!'

"My family's absolutely huge, I've got eleven other siblings. I'm in the middle, all the lads they were all into the gym and stuff like that, they'd be in the living room with their tops off posing in the mirror and stuff. I think I was 15-year-old then and I thought, 'I'm gonna try it, why not, I'm gonna start attending the gym'."

Swan was inspired to start going to the gym by his older brothers. Credit: PA

He added: "I had a taster session and gave it a go and it started from there. My first bench press was 70 kilos, I think I weighed 49 at the time. Obviously yesterday I benched 213 kilos. Unfortunately it wasn't a PB, I've benched 217 before but it was all I could do on the day."

Mark already has his sights set on Gold at the next games.

He said: "My intention was to try and go for a gold medal. It's all I want really - that's my mindset, I just want to win. It's ups and downs. Next time, definitely!"

Mark's teammate Olivia Broome registered a best lift of 119kg in the women’s up to 50kg event to take a bronze medal, adding to her bronze from Tokyo 2020.

