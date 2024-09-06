Woman jailed for throwing bricks at police in Hartlepool unrest

A woman who was caught throwing bricks at police officers during unrest in Hartlepool has been jailed.

Toni Lunam, 36, was arrested following the incident on 31 July. In court, she refused to watch CCTV footage of the her arrest.

Lunam, who was living on the streets, was holding a large bottle of cider and had cocaine in her possession, a hearing at Teesside Crown Court was told.

She pleaded guilty to violent disorder, two offences of shoplifting, interfering with motor vehicles and possession of cocaine.

She was handed a twenty-month sentence.

Lunam's lawyer said she would make full use of the help that would be given to her in prison to deal with her addictions and to give her a brighter future after suffering years of domestic violence.

In Court, Judge Francis Laird KC, told her eight officers had been injured during violent scenes in Hartlepool, two of whom had required hospital treatment.

