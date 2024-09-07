Gateshead FC must have 'fair' chance at promotion, MP says

Gateshead FC must not be denied promotion from the National League if they earn it "fair and square", the local MP has said.

The Heed were barred from the play-offs last season following uncertainty over the future of the Gateshead International Stadium.

The club was unable to satisfy an English Football League (EFL) requirement for aspiring members to have a 10-year lease on their home stadium, as Gateshead Council seeks a new operator for the Gateshead International Stadium.

The EFL has changed that rule for the current season, now only requiring members to have a five-year tenure on their home ground upon promotion, with the ability to obtain a 10-year security by the end of their second season in the league.

However, it remains to be seen whether that will aid Gateshead FC or not.

In June, club chairman Neil Pinkerton told fans the club was “working tirelessly” to prevent a repeat of last season, developing a "plan B" which could see them relocate to another ground.

Gateshead FC were denied a chance at promotion via the play-offs - but won the FA Trophy at Wembley at the end of the 2023/2024 season. Credit: PA

The newly elected Mark Ferguson MP, who represents Gateshead and Whickham, raised the issue with the chairman of the EFL Rick Parry at a meeting in Parliament this week.

With the club sitting top of the National League, he has called on the authorities to make sure “sporting merit” rather than red tape decides the team’s fate come next May.

He said: “With Gateshead on a great run to start the new season no-one wants to see the club denied a chance of promotion if they earn it fair and square. I’m looking forward to meeting the EFL again in the coming weeks to talk further about ensuring their rules are applied fairly so that sporting merit is what counts.

“I’ll also be reaching out to the club to discuss their approach – and I’ll continue to speak with the council about how we can best support this Gateshead institution. This is personal for me, when Gateshead was a league club in the 40s my grandad played for them. I want to see them back where they belong, in the Football League.”

Gateshead Council has confirmed that parties with an interest in taking over the stadium, as well as its other remaining leisure centres, are due to submit final bids in the coming weeks. A final procurement decision is due to be made in November.

Gateshead would have to agree a new lease with a future operator of Gateshead International Stadium. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

That would come shortly before the deadline of 30 November for clubs targeting promotion to English football’s fifth tier this season to lodge documents with the EFL and prove that they can satisfy its criteria.

The club would also have to negotiate a lease with a future stadium operator as Gateshead council refused to force bidders to guarantee them a tenancy.

