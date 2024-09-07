Mela reflects 'true Middlesbrough' a month on from violence

Organisers of the Middlesbrough Mela have hailed it as an enormous success after it was postponed due to violent unrest.

Thousands attended the first day of the free event in Albert Park to celebrate culture, music and diversity.

The Mela was originally due to take place on the weekend of 16 August but was pushed back following scenes of disorder in the town centre.

Those behind the event say that backdrop means it is more crucial than ever that it does go ahead.

Kash Patel said: "It brings everybody together. For one weekend of the year, it's the most important part of our cultural calendar.

"After the summer that we've just had, something like this is amazing because this is what it's about. This is the true Middlesbrough and for the people who reside here, and across the wider region, it's so important to them."

Cleveland Police have made more than 100 arrests in connection with the scenes which took place in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August and Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July.

Speaking ahead of the event, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East MP Andy McDonald said: “The Middlesbrough Mela is a cultural cornerstone in the calendar for Teesside and the entire north east.

“Middlesbrough is a town built on immigration and this annual celebration allows us all to share in many important aspects of our diversity.

“It is a bright positive event that has always been so well organised and supported for more than 30 years and I hope everyone can enjoy the wonderful entertainment, the fabulous food and all the positivity the weekend brings.”

The event takes place across the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September.

