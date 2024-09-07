Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis says surprise Brazilian loan switch 'a no brainer'
Jamal Lewis has described his surprise loan move from Newcastle to Sao Paolo as a "no brainer."
The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international made the switch to South America on a short term deal which runs until the end of the Brazilian season in December.
It follows a period on Tyneside where has struggled for regular football, having spent last term at Watford on loan.
He said: “There was always going to be interest and offers, but this one, once I heard it, it was a no-brainer.”
“I think some people probably thought it was quite random and out of the blue and I can’t argue with that, but if Sao Paulo were interested in my profile as a player and I’m interested in representing such a big club, it could be the start of a great journey…
“I’ve always been one to test myself. I’ve never wanted to stay and then look back on my career and think, ‘What if I did this?’. So I think this will pay dividends.”
Since arriving at St James' Park in 2020, Lewis has made only 36 appearances for the club, in part due to injury.
He completed the 15-hour journey across the Atlantic to appear for Northern Ireland in their 2-0 Nations League win over Luxembourg.
His debut for Sao Paolo could come on Friday 13 September when they take on Atletico Mineiro - but first, he will be back on international duty away to Bulgaria.
He said: “It’s always an honour to meet up with this team and it was always in the forefront of my mind while I was signing for Sao Paulo that I could be back in time for these two games,” said Lewis, who will be quickly back on a plane ahead of Sunday’s match away to Bulgaria.
“I love joining up with the boys and there’s great cohesion in the group. I think that’s one of our biggest strengths, and I’ve felt that from when I first played.
“There’s always been a great chemistry and a lovely calm atmosphere to come to. If we can just put results together now, I think we can create some magic in the coming years.”
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...