Jamal Lewis has described his surprise loan move from Newcastle to Sao Paolo as a "no brainer."

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international made the switch to South America on a short term deal which runs until the end of the Brazilian season in December.

It follows a period on Tyneside where has struggled for regular football, having spent last term at Watford on loan.

He said: “There was always going to be interest and offers, but this one, once I heard it, it was a no-brainer.”

“I think some people probably thought it was quite random and out of the blue and I can’t argue with that, but if Sao Paulo were interested in my profile as a player and I’m interested in representing such a big club, it could be the start of a great journey…

“I’ve always been one to test myself. I’ve never wanted to stay and then look back on my career and think, ‘What if I did this?’. So I think this will pay dividends.”

Jamal Lewis has made 36 appearances for the Magpies since signing in 2020. Credit: PA

Since arriving at St James' Park in 2020, Lewis has made only 36 appearances for the club, in part due to injury.

He completed the 15-hour journey across the Atlantic to appear for Northern Ireland in their 2-0 Nations League win over Luxembourg.

His debut for Sao Paolo could come on Friday 13 September when they take on Atletico Mineiro - but first, he will be back on international duty away to Bulgaria.

He said: “It’s always an honour to meet up with this team and it was always in the forefront of my mind while I was signing for Sao Paulo that I could be back in time for these two games,” said Lewis, who will be quickly back on a plane ahead of Sunday’s match away to Bulgaria.

“I love joining up with the boys and there’s great cohesion in the group. I think that’s one of our biggest strengths, and I’ve felt that from when I first played.

“There’s always been a great chemistry and a lovely calm atmosphere to come to. If we can just put results together now, I think we can create some magic in the coming years.”

